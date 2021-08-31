My family is toxic, I’ve always tried to remove myself from them – Angel

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has disclosed that she has always been trying hard to remove herself from her ‘toxic’ family.

Sharing her story in the house, Angel said her family wasn’t there for her when her boyfriend died, and they put her through so much because she’s only 21.

“Emotionally my family wasn’t there for me when my boyfriend died… My house was toxic, that’s why I’m here. I came here for stability… I was always on the move trying to remove myself from my toxic family , I couldn’t explain to people that I was running away from them…

They put me through so much because I’m only 21. They provided money but I’m smart enough to know that money is the least of a child’s problem, I mean it’s important but there’s so much more… you have to invest emotionally and mentally and those two things they did not give me…

I mean I wore the best clothes, ate the best food, went to best of schools BUT the key important thing is not so much to ask… My mum thought she was trying her best and I appreciate her. She was the one that encouraged me to go for the show… I’m just looking for stability and to be away from all the toxic sh*t that I went through on my own….”

