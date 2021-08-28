My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality TV Star, Tacha

Reality TV Star cum entrepreneur, Anita Natacha Akide aka Tacha, has stated clearly that she cannot date a broke man.
Speaking in a recent interview with YourView hosts on TVC, Tacha said everybody has his or her spec, but her spec is certainly not a broke man.
She added that she doesn’t care if the man in question is a responsible man, all she cares about is the size of his pocket.
In her words;
“I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec.
As for me, my market is expensive. My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”
