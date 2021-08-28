TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace…

My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality TV Star, Tacha

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV Star cum entrepreneur, Anita Natacha Akide aka Tacha, has stated clearly that she cannot date a broke man.

Speaking in a recent interview with YourView hosts on TVC, Tacha said everybody has his or her spec, but her spec is certainly not a broke man.

She added that she doesn’t care if the man in question is a responsible man, all she cares about is the size of his pocket.

READ ALSO

“Maria Is Toxic” – Pere Reveals Why…

Angel’s father blows hot over his daughter being…

In her words;

“I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec.

As for me, my market is expensive. My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace gossip about…

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Uche Maduagwu finally reacts after Jim Iyke beat him up (Video)

Jim Iyke speaks on rift with Uche Maduagwu (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares experience with plumber who cooked his noodles without permission

My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality TV Star, Tacha

Man leaks chat with married woman who’s cheating on her husband

“Maria Is Toxic” – Pere Reveals Why He’s Trying To Avoid…

Angel’s father blows hot over his daughter being called a prost!tute

Uche Maduagwu drags Alex Ekubo and Obi Cubana

Angel’s mother reacts after Maria bodyshamed her daughter (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More