My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality TV Star, Tacha

Reality TV Star cum entrepreneur, Anita Natacha Akide aka Tacha, has stated clearly that she cannot date a broke man.

Speaking in a recent interview with YourView hosts on TVC, Tacha said everybody has his or her spec, but her spec is certainly not a broke man.

She added that she doesn’t care if the man in question is a responsible man, all she cares about is the size of his pocket.

In her words;

“I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec.

As for me, my market is expensive. My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”