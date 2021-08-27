Fans react to video of BBNaija Tacha spraying comedian AY dollars at his 50th birthday party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Some fans and critics of BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha have reacted to a video of her spraying AY comedian dollars at his 50th birthday party.

In the video which is presently going viral on social media, the reality star was spotted spraying dollars on him amidst distinguished guests.

This video has generated lots of comments on social media and while Tacha’s fans hailed her, her critics decided to mock her.

According to Tacha‘s critics, she is trying too hard to be like Mercy.

Watch the video below;

See how social media users reacted to the video below;

@hindscouture wrote “Tacha and dollars 5&6… I remembered when Tacha left the house and ay’s mom prayed for her… I knew they loved her so much.. do ur thing girl”

@immacabella wrote “Ay deserves pounds self ….despite the celebrity hatred she received Ay refused to join her colleague in hating but support or help her out! A real GEE”

@sesanburberry wrote “Hiss na 1 dolla b money why can’t she spray 50k Naira in peace and leave”

@margaret_jeffrey5 wrote “Who knows maybe na 1 one dollar plenty for her hand like that”

@jojostouchbridal_makeover_kano wrote “Tacha na big girl”

Via Instagram
