Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, has showered praises on his beautiful wife, Rosy Meurer.

The philanthropist shared beautiful photos of his wife on his Instagram page and described her as “my woman with the super power” and his “Woman Crush Wednesday”.

“WOMAN CRUSH WEDNESDAY #wcw😍 My woman with the super power #superwoman❤️” he wrote.

Rosy recently revealed that she never dreamt that she would end up marrying her husband and that if anyone had said that to her before, she would have told the person to dream on because she was in love with another man at the time.

When asked why she went ahead with the marriage knowing that there would be a huge backlash when the news got out, the actress said she followed her happiness because she would not allow backlash to change her destiny.

