Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gifted her son, Munir Ned Nwoko a customized gold necklace.
The billionaire’s wife, who recently threw a lavish party to celebrate her son’s first birthday few weeks ago, showed off the piece of jewelry, describing it one of the many gifts to her beloved son, Munir.
Sharing a video that captured the moment she adorned her son with the gold necklace, she wrote,
“One out of many gifts 🙈🥰
With so much emphasis…….YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL MOON
@princemunirnwoko pls follow moon and show him more love ❤️”
This comes shortly after she shared an adorable photo of Munir, gushing over his growth and noting that the little boy is starting to look exactly like her billionaire husband.
