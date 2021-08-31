“Oh my God, did I really say that?” – Maria reacts after Ebuka recounted how she slut shamed Angel (Video)

Ex-BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Maria has apologized for slut-shaming referring to Angel as a prostitute.

During an interview with BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he recounted how Maria slut-shamed Angel, and asked her to speak on the incident.

Reacting to this, Maria however claimed she can’t remember saying that about Angel and apologized for her actions.

Speaking on her rift with Whitemoney, she said that she hopes they would be friends if Whitemoney would forgive her.

“It was emotional when you played those who nominated me. Finding out he never nominated me, I feel stupid.

“I liked his vibe because we are both Igbo and I still like him. I hope we will be friends if he ever forgives me,”