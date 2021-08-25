Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer and former member of the disbanded duo group P-Square, Paul Okoye, has reacted to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu.

The singer, while reacting to the video, warned trolls of what they will likely face if they dare say any bad thing about people.

Uche Maduagwu received the beating of his life after he made a video asking Jim Iyke about the source of his wealth and claiming that he’s a ritualist.

Uche also called on the EFCC to arrest him and question him about his source of wealth.

Reacting to the video, Paul wrote;

“Video of the year. A very nice beating.

Jim Iyke for president. Na the way forward. You talk anyhow you go collect anyhow.”

