Reality star, TBoss has narrated how she was electrocuted in the shower while she was pregnant with her daughter.

Narrating the story via Instagram, she wrote;

“I can’t wait for you to grow up so I can tell you ALL the stories about my life and all the Adventures your Mommie had. All my trips, all my wins, fails, heartbreaks and disappointments. I wanted a son – prayed for a son , I had a name for him even But God Always knows Best and He gave me You so I can finally have someone to truly & completely open up to without fear of judgment or betrayal.

I also cannot wait to tell you how your Aunty @miss_goldilocks threatened to post you up if I didn’t cos she was just so excited to share you with the world🙄😒😏.And I finally succumbed. I’m also gonna tell you how some really nasty people came to my page and started insulting a child. A Beautiful pure & innocent baby. The insults I had to delete still baffle me😟🤔 What did they not say.

They called you a monkey 😂🤣🤣 I still laugh cos I actually consider it a form of endearment. My people say monkey no fine but mama like am- Me I Love & Live for you My Monkey. I blocked almost 50 people that night but none of the comments touched me like the one that said- so this was the face I had been hiding since- she thought you were something more special & beautiful. And went on to call me a yeye fowl. This comment still annoys me because people misunderstood why I broke down. Not only did you talk down on my child and me but you have NO idea how tough my pregnancy was, how many nights I cried, I literally cried blood, how I almost lost you several times, how I bled for 4 months, how I got electrocuted in the shower & had to drink freezing water & jump around whilst crying & praying cos you weren’t moving anymore.

How people I loved walked in & out of my life. How I chose you without even having seen or met you over my own life cos no matter what you had to live. How my father went into a coma praying for you. Only God knows & @simplysorrentino & some people thought I was crying cos someone insinuated that you weren’t beautiful. Seriously 😐. You were & are Perfect. And you have my whole heart. Ps: to the BBN housemate with the fake pages insulting me & my child- Karma would get you- I have prayed for you too. So yes Today I celebrate My Beautiful, Special & Perfect ⭐️