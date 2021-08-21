TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘pepper dem’ season, Mercy Eke has celebrated her mother who clocked a new age today, Saturday 21st.

In a post shared via her verified Instagram page, the excited entrepreneur described her mother as a “superwoman” while disclosing that she is +1 today.

Mercy Eke also shared a video capturing the good times spent with her beloved mother and birthday celebrant. She however did not reveal her age.

Reacting to this, fans, friends and well wishers took to the comment section of her post to extend their birthday wishes to her beloved mom.

Actor, Zubby Michael wrote:

“❤️🔥”

Celebrity barman, Cubana ChiefPriest wrote:

“Nwanyi Owerri😍”

Actress, Susan Peters said:

“Happy birthday mama”

Actress, Beverly Osu commented:

“Happy blessed birthday mama 😍😍”

