“The older you get, the harder it is to find true love” — Media personality, Mallam Figo

Media personality cum entrepreneur, Mallam Figo, has advised single men to get married early in order to enjoy marriage to the fullest.

According to Mallam, it is best to find a woman and settle down early because at old age, you cannot find a woman who truly loves you.

“Dear men please ensure you marry early because the older you get, the harder it is to find true love”, Mallam Figo wrote via Instagram.

His opinion has generated mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians disagree with his post.

@mickeyspride, who didn’t agree with his point, stated that true love has no age bracket and people should take their time to find a partner because marriage is not something to rush into.

He wrote,

“Lies!! True love has no age bracket..Aboki no rush people enter gutter..dear young Men, take your time & find who’s right for you,Never make the available desirable..Marriage is not something you rush into..”