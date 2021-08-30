“What happened between us boosted your fanbase” – Whitemoney tells Pere after he survived eviction

Big Brother Naija shine ya eye housemate, Whitemoney has claimed that Pere survived eviction because of their fight in the house.

Pere who who was put up for possible eviction alongside five other housemates, Maria, JMK, Sammie, Queen and Cross, has remained in the house after surviving eviction last night.

While Maria was evicted from the house, Pere however got enough votes from his fans to keep him in Big Brother’s house.

Moments after the live eviction show, Whitemoney in a conversation with Pere stated that it was possible that the big fight which ensued between them weeks ago boosted Pere’s fanbase.

“Keep playing your game and keep being you. That incident that happened between us boosted your fanbase. It was a 50-50 thing. So keep being Pere”. Whitemoney said.