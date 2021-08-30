TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man,…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman give…

“What happened between us boosted your fanbase” – Whitemoney tells Pere after he survived eviction

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija shine ya eye housemate, Whitemoney has claimed that Pere survived eviction because of their fight in the house.

Pere who who was put up for possible eviction alongside five other housemates, Maria, JMK, Sammie, Queen and Cross, has remained in the house after surviving eviction last night.

While Maria was evicted from the house, Pere however got enough votes from his fans to keep him in Big Brother’s house.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

“Her boyfriend is watching” — Saga begs fellow housemates to…

Moments after the live eviction show, Whitemoney in a conversation with Pere stated that it was possible that the big fight which ensued between them weeks ago boosted Pere’s fanbase.

“Keep playing your game and keep being you. That incident that happened between us boosted your fanbase. It was a 50-50 thing. So keep being Pere”. Whitemoney said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman give birth in his…

#BBNaija: Here’s how housemates voted (Screenshot)

BBNaija 2021: Angel’s mum replies those calling her a ‘shameless…

#BBNaija: Maria Evicted From The House

Lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals why she doesn’t want kids (Video)

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s a sin for a broke man to say he’s in love with me” – Actress, Onyi Alex

“What happened between us boosted your fanbase” – Whitemoney tells Pere after he…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Proud father passes down his 37-year-old NYSC shirt to his daughter

“Her boyfriend is watching” — Saga begs fellow housemates to stop calling Nini…

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince…

Lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals why she doesn’t want kids (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More