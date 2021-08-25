“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?” – Tonto Dikeh laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh a.k.a Tontolet has cried out over the slow rate at which her Instagram account is growing.

Sharing screenshot of her page insight, the actress who currently has about 6.8million followers lamented that she’s supposed to have about 12 million followers by now.

According to Tonto, people keep following her on Instagram but the number does not reflect on her Instagram page. She beckoned on Instagram to resolve the issue, stating that she doesn’t know what she did wrong to them.

In her words;

“Ooo What exactly have I done to @instagram. I should be at 12million followers by now,

What’s going on. Clearly am still getting followed by the second soooooo 🤦‍♀️ 215 new followers just 15sec ago not reflected..”

