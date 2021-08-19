TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has stated that it is not relevant to care what people think about you.

The actress, in a recent Instagram post, noted that it is useless to care about what people think about you, because they don’t even know what they think of themselves.

Recall, news recently broke out that her new man, Prince Kpokpogri is cheating on her with another woman, and describing her as a chronic smoker.

Reacting to this, Nigerians dragged Tonto Dikeh and called her names for exposing her relationship on social media.

However, in an IG post, Tonto wrote;

“Caring too much about what people think of you is useless. Most people do not even know what they think of themselves”.

