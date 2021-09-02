TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Charles Idibia has continued to drag his brother’s wife, Annie Idibia after she called them out, claiming the Idibia family never gave her peace.

Charles, in his recent post, accused Annie Idibia and his mother of using ‘juju’, while revealing that his brother, Innocent is dying slowly.

In his words;

“Your juju and your drugs is finally catching up with you. These things never end well. Even your own family has disowned you. That’s how terrible you are. All the public spmpathy and lies won’t save you. Your mom who didn’t last one year in your dad’s house can live in your matrimonial home since you got married to be doing juju. But juju never ends well. The truth never expires”.

“You got married into a family of peace lovers. So peaceful that it’s actually an Idibia family flaw as I’ve come to realize. Perhaps this has made you think that we must be fools. But trust me we are not. You are bringing up a Disney trip that happen pre-covid19 simply because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you used to?

Trying to paint your husband black publicly (because he is a very private person) is your threat tool and means of gaining control? And I thought you were smart abi the dealer gave you the wrong dose today? Asking your mother who lives in one of the bedrooms to add more fire to the juju pot would have been a smarter move but as God will have it, you chose today to expose yourself.

You better finish what you started this night. Maybe just maybe the public can just help us all. Inno is dying slowly. Never seen a man so unhappy in real life. But we must all maintain peace that has never existed from day one. F*ck that shit.

I’m done. The Idibia family never gave you peace you say. Please bring out all the wrong we did to you and post on your page please. Because I have a lot to say. And am going to say it regardless.”

