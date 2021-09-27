TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Media personality, Angela Nwosu, has expressed her happiness after her husband, Soundmind, gifted her the newly released iPhone 13 pro max reportedly worth N1.1 million.

The sex therapist, who welcomed her first child few months ago and received a 2021 car as push present from her husband, shared a photo of two brand new phones and disclosed that the gold one is for her while the blue one is for her husband.

She also appreciated her hubby for making sure she received the phone shortly after it’s release.

She wrote,

“Say hello to my iPhone 13 pro max 💃💃💃 Thanks to my husband for making sure I get it today 😂 Chest pain almost finished me because of this phone that was released yesterday 🤣
Gold one for me and blue one for @soundmind_official”

See her post below,

