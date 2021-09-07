#BBNaija: “I and Tega saw that the house was boring, so we decided to give the viewers a show” – Boma

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Boma has opened up about the sexual relationship he had with married colleague, Tega in the house.

In an interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the actor noted that it was never his intention to snatch Tega from her husband or do anything that will affect her marriage.

Speaking about his escapades with the mother of one he stated that it was to spice up the show because they both felt the house was boring.

“Tega was the boys’ favourite. She will make daring jokes, we felt she was better than most girls because we felt girls were lying that they were single.

I and Tega saw that the house was boring, people were always sleeping, so we decided to give the viewers a show. We felt we could be a standard performer.

I did not feel I should step back because she was married but now I see. It is late, I am human but my intention was not to take a married woman away from her husband.”