Tega’s husband has disclosed what would be the next step with regards to his marriage with ex housemate, Tega.

Speaking during an interview, he disclosed how his wife’s affair with Boma broke him to pieces and shattered his ego, and how he can no longer leave his house due to shame.

However, when asked if the marriage will go on, he said;

“Honestly this is a very difficult question. But I’m just human. We are all human. I believe we all sin and omo God dey forgive us. So I think if I do anything funny right now omo I don’t know what might happen.

So I think the best thing that I would have to do is for us to……I believe she knows what she did was totally bad. I won’t throw her away. She’s my wife. Yes she has disappointed me. But I think this particular thing comes with marriage. I’ve never had issues with my wife for the last 4 years. I think this is the time she needs me more.

What we just need now is for Nigeria to pray for us. If she comes back and says babe I’m really sorry. What I did was bad. I went out of my will. Well, no problem I will give her a second chance. But if she says what she did was okay, then I will let her go. I want that Tega I used to know back. Not that Tega in Big Brother’s house.”