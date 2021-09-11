TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere Egbi has noted that no other female housemate can win his heart like evicted housemate, Maria.

The actor who has been nicknamed General Pere by viewers disclosed this during a brief discussion with Liquorose and Angel on Friday night.

He stated clearly that he fell in love with the Dubai realtor specifically because of her personality.

In his words,

“Maria is the only girl in this house I fell for and I don’t regret it,” Pere said.

Angel, in response, stated that she could easily make Pere fall in love with her if she wants to, to which Pere replied,

“I didn’t fall for Maria because of her beauty but her personality, so I can’t fall for you no matter what you do,”

