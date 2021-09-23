TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nini snuck back inside Big Brother’s house in the middle of the night, amid chaos and confusion which trailed her disappearance.

She walked straight to the dressing room to drop her stuff, then into the toilet and then heade tod to one of the beds in one of the rooms.

Pere who was barely asleep in the lounge heard movements and immediately woke Saga up to follow him.

They walked to the dressing room and then to one of the rooms to surprisingly see Nini lying on the bed.

When asked where she has been ever since they began searching for her, Nini who didn’t know what to say, claimed she has been on the bed, sleeping all day.

