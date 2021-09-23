#BBNaija: “Saga and Nini deserve to win for being the content of the show” – Writer, Abiola

A Nigerian man identified as Abiola, has opined that Saga and Nini deserve to emerge winners of the Big Brother Naija show.

He disclosed this while acknowledging the efforts the duo had put into the show to give content to the viewers of the reality TV show.

According to him, Saga and Nini has been carrying the show on their backs since the show kick-started so one of them deserves to win.

He further maintained that Saga and Nini are the only content of this year’s BBNaija edition.

“Saga and Nini been carrying this year’s Big Brother on their backs for a while now. In my opinion, one of them deserves to win. They are the content, the only content”