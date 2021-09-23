TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Orezi has slammed Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga for crying his eyes out ever since the disappearance of Nini.

Taking to Instagram, Orezi noted that Saga’s obsession for Nini who already told him she has a boyfriend, is not something to glorify.

Orezi described Saga as an “immature” human, while expressing his dislike for men who easily loose focus.

Orezi wrote;

“Saga being obsessed with another man’s lover who never seizes and opportunity to let him know about her love for her boyfriend.

Now acting like some immature child on national TV in a game where 90million is involved for that matter is not something to celebrate or glorify abeg.

I no like men wey dey quick loose focus abeg. Especially because of woman.”

