“Being lusted after is not a compliment” – Lady advises fellow ladies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Aanu Kolade has advised fellow ladies to dress properly, noting that being lusted after is not a compliment.

In a lengthy tweet, she wrote;

“Dear Christian babe, If anyone told you that your appearance/dressing is of no importance in this walk, they lied.

If anyone told you it’s okay to join every trend and your heart is ALL that matters, they lied. I’ve noticed that two things are common to most ladies’ owambe outfits lately;

Breasts out. Almost like “we cordially invite YOUR BREASTS to the …” is what was written on the Invitation.

It’s your body and you can do with it as you please, eh? Okay· High slit. What’s supposed to be a long dress, has the front slit going all the way up to the main door of the upper room.

It’s just a dress, eh? Okay· Time to take pictures and then fiam! Hands fly up to hold breasts (for special effect, maybe) and a leg tucks out of the highway-to-the-upper-room slit.

It’s just a pose, eh? Okay. Being lusted after is not a compliment. You’re Royalty. Act the part, dress the part.”

