By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has broken the hearts of several ladies in Nigeria after sharing a romantic video with girlfriend.

Omah Lay had taken to his Instagram story to share a video of himself having a good time with his beautiful lover.

However, the video caused sorrow for ladies who were in love with the singer as recent videos have captured ladies crying after hoping to meet him and become his girlfriend one day.

Reports gathered that Omah Lay and his lover have been dating in secret, but Omah Lay felt it was time to break the news to his fans that he is already taken.

He shared videos showing romantic moments with his girl, and his female fans were not happy about it.

