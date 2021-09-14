Popular on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted after Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel went n*ked in the presence of Whitemoney and Queen.

The controversial media personality hailed Whitemoney’s composure after Angel revealed her hairy priv*te part in the house.

Recall, Angel went viral after she went n*ked in the house in the presence of fellow housemates, Whitemoney and Queen.

Whitemoney who was present at the scene however made a joke out of it as he described Angel as a marketer who is basically selling her product.

Reacting to Whitemoney’s composure, Daddy Freeze wrote;

“White Money of #BBNajja just exposed an age old fallacy in it’s benighted absurdity.

Prior to this, many believed that the way a woman dresses could incite a man to r*pe her.

However, when faced with Angel in her unclad state, all he did was crack a joke about her being a ‘marketer’ and he looked away.

This suggests that the manner in which a woman chooses to dress or undress has never been the problem. Rather, it’s the state of the mind of the man that has been the culprit all along.

If the sight of a whole bushy triangle couldn’t entice White Money to misbehave, then your excuse of ‘she wore a mini skirt’ has expired!

I know some would contend this assertion, asking; “could it be that he wanted to eat premium steak and what he saw was yesterday’s peppered snail?” Although that’s a valid argument, White Money’s focus and comportment in the house so far, still reflects the premise that self control is one of his strengths.

Furthermore, self control is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit, as the scriptures teach us:

[22] But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,

[23]gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.

Nonetheless, if you are a man who lacks the self control White Money displayed, there is another option; flee from ‘Potiphar’s wife’ like Joseph did in

Genesis Chapter 39 verse 12.🙂

