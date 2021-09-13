Cameroonian Lesbian, Kiki Bandy calls out female BBNaija housemate who was in her DM

Popular Cameroonian LGBT activist, Kiki Bandy has alleged that one of the female Big Brother Naija housemates was in her DM.

Kiki Bandy claimed that the BBNaija 2021 housemate was in her DM, but she didn’t respond to her message.

According to her, she would definitely start replying everybody because her wife might be in her DM.

Kiki Bandy however added that she’s not implying that the female housemate is a member of the LGBT community.

In her words;

“Just realised a BBNaija 2021 contestant DMed me in 2019 and I didn’t reply. My wife don surely already enter my DM. Operation reply everybody.

It is imperative to note that I am not saying this person is a part of the LGBT.”

See post below;