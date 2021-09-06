Cardi B and husband, Offset welcome second child

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Award winning American singer, Cardi B has welcomed her second child with her husband, Offset, a cute baby boy.

The “Up” artist welcomed her second child, a boy, with husband Offset on Saturday.

“9/4/21,” she captioned a photo posted to her verified Instagram account with a blue heart emoji, showing the couple sitting on a hospital bed and gazing at their newborn.

In the photo, Cardi was seen cradling a baby wrapped in a blue blanket and wearing a blue knit hat.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple wrote in a statement shared with USA TODAY.

“He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy in an unforgettable fashion during a June BET Awards performance with Offset and Migos.

She joined the trio on the stage wearing a black, glittery bodysuit, which featured a sheer panel that exposed her growing belly.

The day after the performance, Cardi B took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of her first born daughter, Kulture Kiari, 3, caressing her baby bump.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and (sister) Henny . But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will,” she tweeted at the time.

