Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

A leaked chat between Tonto Dikeh and a blogger has thrown more light into her failed relationship with ex, Prince Kpokpogri.

In the chat which was shared online by the blogger, Tonto Dikeh appreciated the blogger for revealing that her man, Prince was cheating on her.

Recall, some days ago, a voicenote of Prince Kpokpogri badmouthing Tonto and applauding his side chick for her bed game, went viral.

Although Prince denied being the voice behind the voicenote, Tonto has confirmed that he was actually cheating on her and badmouthing her.

Tonto Dikeh also revealed that she found out some other things about Prince Kpokpogri which are not really healthy for her. She however stated that she’s happy about the breakup.

Read conversation below;