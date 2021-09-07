“God why are you so wicked to me?” Woman cries out after losing her entire family members

A fitness trainer has shared her pain after her twin sisters, the only family members she had left, died in a car accident.

Kike Ayomide Anuoluwapo said she had lost her father, mother, and elder brother.

Then, her sisters – identical twins – who were traveling from Lagos to Abuja died in a car crash, leaving her all alone in the world.

Mourning her sisters after their funeral, Kike asked God some questions and hinted at suicide.

“My life is totally ruined. God is so hard on me. My twin kid sisters are dead. I can never recover from this. Two sisters at the same time. Twin sisters. All I ever had left died in a ghastly motor accident when going back to Lagos.

Why me again o Lord? When did you still take away our mom. You made us orphans and now my twin sisters. Why did you just decide to put me in agony and pain. When you you will be k!lling us like a reared animal then why did you create us.

We fought through hell to survive after the loss of our entire family members. What exactly did we do to you?”, She lamented.