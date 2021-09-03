How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and abducted her kids

Following the scandal between Annie Idibia, her husband and his family, Nigerians have recounted how Annie Idibia allegedly beat up her brother’s wife.

Recall, Annie Idibia’s brother, Wisdom Macaulay’s wife accusef her of beating her up.

According to a video which made the rounds on social media, the lady identifed as Doris, claimed that Annie and her mom stormed her house on Friday November 10, to beat her, destroy her properties and abduct her kid.

According to Doris,Annie and her family have been treating her like a slave. She lamented that she was doing fine as a make-up artist before she met Wisdom Macaulay who stopped her from working.

Doris said that anytime there is a slight issue,Annie’s brother will dash to Annie’s house in Lekki and they will return later in a Prado jeep with the mom and starts to physically abuse her.

She also accused Wisdom of always smoking Indian Hemp.