Annie Idibia’s brother, Uduak has publicly announced that he no longer has any affiliation or connection with his sister, Annie.

This comes after the actress called out her husband, 2face Idibia and his family for allegedly cheating on her and treating her unfairly.

Her brother, Uduak while reacting to those who tagged him to the news, noted that he no longer has any connection to the ‘entity’, Annie.

In his words:

“The entity and the brand, the actress known as Annie Macaulay Idibia has ceased to be family or relative or affiliation. There is nothing whatsoever connecting me to that person or that entity or that brand or that individual anymore.

Don’t hit me up, don’t DM me, don’t call me, don’t text me. I’m not gonna respond to none of y’all. I’m just letting y’all aware. So don’t liken me, don’t put us in the same mix. We’re no longer in the same mix.”