“I’m an exclusive ashewo, I work for only billionaires” – Bobrisky brags

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has described himself as an “exclusive ashewo” who works for only billionaires.

In an Instagram post, the crossdresser noted that although he’s not fully a woman, he has other ways to satisfy his clients.

Bobrisky wrote;

“Fans : Bobrisky you are beautiful, pls what do you do ma

Bobrisky response: I’m an exclusive ashewo who work for billionaires only !!!! I’m train not to mention names or kiss and tell. Even at gun point don’t mention name. Do your job and move on .

Fans : damn !!! But you are not a fully woman so how do you do it ma

Bobrisky response : forget about that darling, there are many ways to satisfy my client is my job so leave that for me. That is what make me an exclusive ashewo

Fans : truly have never heard you call no name thou cos I follow you back to back and you are so rich omg

Bob response : thank you !”