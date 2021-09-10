TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“I’m an exclusive ashewo, I work for only billionaires” – Bobrisky brags

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has described himself as an “exclusive ashewo” who works for only billionaires.

In an Instagram post, the crossdresser noted that although he’s not fully a woman, he has other ways to satisfy his clients.

Bobrisky wrote;

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her…

“Sometimes when you chop breakfast, you turn…

“Fans : Bobrisky you are beautiful, pls what do you do ma

Bobrisky response: I’m an exclusive ashewo who work for billionaires only !!!! I’m train not to mention names or kiss and tell. Even at gun point don’t mention name. Do your job and move on .

Fans : damn !!! But you are not a fully woman so how do you do it ma

Bobrisky response : forget about that darling, there are many ways to satisfy my client is my job so leave that for me. That is what make me an exclusive ashewo

Fans : truly have never heard you call no name thou cos I follow you back to back and you are so rich omg

Bob response : thank you !”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for abandoning her…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“It might be true” – Nigerians react as Tega makes new…

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m an exclusive ashewo, I work for only billionaires”…

“Jehovah overdo” – Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 15 years of…

JayPaul’s mother breaks down in tears as she begs fans to vote for her son…

God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams…

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

This is GWagon, my own na original follow come – Actress Rita Edochie…

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More