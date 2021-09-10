Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her former bestie, Bobrisky threw shades at her.

The drama started after Tonto Dikeh shared a quote on Instagram, advising fans not to admire everything they see because they don’t have the full details of what happens behind the scenes.

“Be careful what you ‘God when’. You don’t have all the information. Only what you are allowed to see”, Tonto Dikeh wrote.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky mocked Tonto, stating that she has turned to a motivational speaker after ‘chopping breakfast’.

“Na those people who they drop quote weekly they find husband pass. Aunty we are tired of your quote. Is time you read those quote to yourself.

Sometimes when you chop breakfast, you turn motivational speaker”.

Tonto Dikeh has now fired back at Bob, stating clearly that she doesn’t have time for nonsense.