Influencer, Pamilerin shares his experience with Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian influencer, Pamilerin has shared his experience with Nigerian singer, Zlatan at a club last night.

According to Pamilerin, he was at a club when Zlatan took his hand and requested to take him to meet someone.

Pamilerin said he quickly followed Zlatan to the person’s table, and when he got there he found out it was someone he always wanted to meet.

Fortunately, the person invited him for breakfast the next morning and offered him a mouth watering job.

Pamilerin tweeted;

“At the club last night, Zlatan took my hand and said, let me introduce you to someone. We got to the persons table, lo and behold, this is someone I’ve always wanted to work for. The man invited me to breakfast this morning. I got the job.”