TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” –…

Influencer, Pamilerin shares his experience with Zlatan Ibile

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian influencer, Pamilerin has shared his experience with Nigerian singer, Zlatan at a club last night.

According to Pamilerin, he was at a club when Zlatan took his hand and requested to take him to meet someone.

Pamilerin said he quickly followed Zlatan to the person’s table, and when he got there he found out it was someone he always wanted to meet.

READ ALSO

How a Nigerian man nearly lost his job – A lesson for…

Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something…

Fortunately, the person invited him for breakfast the next morning and offered him a mouth watering job.

Pamilerin tweeted;

“At the club last night, Zlatan took my hand and said, let me introduce you to someone. We got to the persons table, lo and behold, this is someone I’ve always wanted to work for. The man invited me to breakfast this morning. I got the job.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

Cameroonian Lesbian, Kiki Bandy calls out female BBNaija housemate who was in…

How I slept with different girls every day of the week – Cross

Nigerian ladies break down in tears after watching Omah Lay kiss his girlfriend…

Nigerians react as Deeper Life Church member shares photo of a corper wearing…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Reactions as Pere breaks down in tears (Video)

Influencer, Pamilerin shares his experience with Zlatan Ibile

Fastest breakfast: OmahLay unfollows girlfriend over cheating allegations

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the…

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

How I slept with different girls every day of the week – Cross

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More