Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s saga

By Shalom

Popular journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has finally broken silence with regards to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri.

The 57-year-old journalist took to her Instagram page to issue out a piece of advice to ladies following Tonto Dikeh’s allegation of Kpokpogri having some s3x tapes of the married dancer, Janemena.

The activist called on ladies never to record romantic moments with their partners as this is what gives rise to blackmail when both parties are no longer in good terms with each other.

She further drew their attention to the fact that the internet never forgets and their children may stumble upon this in the course of time. She appealed to ladies to think about the future when taking decisions with their partners.

