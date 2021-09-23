Kpokpogri has your s*x tapes in his possession – Tonto Dikeh sends message to Jane Mena (Details)

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has alerted Instagram twerk queen, Janemena that Kpokpogri is allegedly in custody of her s*x tapes.

Tonto Dikeh wrote;

“This may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession(old and very recent).

Not just you but Alot of other married women,Celebrities and single girls too..

If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!

My darling JOSEPH EGBRI it will only be fair enough you allow the law operate..

If these are made Up allegations you need not fear, FOR A CLEAN HEART FEAR NOTHING.. Am not hurt ,not mad, just DONE..I wish you would too🎈

You can’t be the one blackmailing me, releasing my private chat with friends, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma..

Wish you all the very best🥰

But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions..”