Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and demanded N10billion

Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her ex, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly dragged her to court and demanded N10billion compensation.

In a recent post on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh appealed to Kpokpogri to calm down face the law.

She wrote;

“After listening to these leaked voice note between JOSEPH EGBRI(fake name Prince kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly did LOVE.

Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great.

Respectfully, All we are asking is come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME) that happened months back before I actually respectfully ended this relationship, extortion(A CRIME), blackmail(A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you.”