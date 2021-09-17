Lady cries out as lover proposes to her with the same ring he used for his ex

A lady has lamented after her lover proposed to her with the same ring he used to propose to his ex lover.

Sharing her ordeal to relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, she wrote!

“He proposed to me with the same ring he used for his ex. I am feeling mixed feelings at the moment. My boyfriend of two years proposed and I’m happy but not so happy too.

He proposed to his ex and they called off the engagement. It’s a beautiful ring but I feel it’s for someone else. It’s expensive and he said he can’t buy another one till later.

I’m grateful because I’m 32 years old and it’s not easy to find another man outside so I don’t want to make it like I’m ungrateful at all. But I don’t like the ring.

And I recognized the ring from the picture him and his ex took. He has been asking me to post on all my social media but his ex can be laughing at me right now.

Should I be happy? A lot of my mates are single and not even getting any man to date. I don’t feel like wearing it but I want to be married”.