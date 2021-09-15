General overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has narrated how a man ran mad while trying to steal from the church.

Speaking during the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention 2021 at his church’s headquarters, Canaanland, Ota in Ogun State, Oyedepo disclosed that the person participated in the church’s Shiloh programme but had an ulterior motive, which immediately backfired.

In his words,

“In one of the Shilohs, I warned people and somebody was found trying to pick something that was not his and he ran mad immediately.

The clergyman who warned that the church is a dreadful place urged the youths to behave themselves.

“I waited so as to sound this note of warning. ‘How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and this is the gate of heaven.

“Be warned against picking anything that is not yours. Be warned, be warned. It’s a risk. Should anyone have an ulterior mission for being in camp. Be warned, it’s a dreadful place”. He said.