Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife, Annie Idibia

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero Adeniyi has claimed that Tuface Idibia and his wife, Annie Idibia are lying to their fans on social media.

Pero in a comment on Instagram, doubted Tuface and Annie Idibia’s viral story of reconciling after beefing and fighting themselves.

She made this claim in her reaction to the post of actress Georgina Onuoha who expressed her excitement that the couple reunited, and prayed for more stories like theirs to continue.

“Lord, you know I love waking up to beautiful stories like this.

I’m sure I’m not the only one whose heart was broken or who cried about these two and what they were going through.

Many cried and prayed for love and reconciliation to prevail, and we are thankful that God’s healing hands 🙌 are doing his miracles.

No one ever promised us relationship, love and marriage were going to be easy, but we are comforted knowing that kindness and forgiveness will always prevail.

I pray God to continue to bless and keep you both and give grace to all who love and care for you both.

I pray this is a teaching moment for us all, me included. To err is human to forgive is divine.

Love will always win 🏆 🙏❤️.

May Christ continue to give you both his grace and strength to weather any and every storm.

You both and your entire families, as well as all connected to you guys, are in our daily prayers🙏. Happy Birthday, @official2baba. May you live long. @annieidibia1 continue to remain strong ❤️❤️👑👑, she wrote.

Reacting, Pero claimed that the story is not true and Tuface and Annie are lying to fans.

See posts below;