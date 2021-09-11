Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Nigerian media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu, is celebrating her 57th birthday today, 11th September 2021.

Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu, who is also a philanthropist, took to her Instagram page to share some really stunning pictures to mark her day.

She also thanked God for the new age she attained and for answering her prayers.

In one of the captions, Mo Abudu wrote;

“I AM GRATEFUL OH LORD.

“I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds”. – Psalms 9:1. I give God All the glory as I turn 57 today”

Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu

The Media personality has earlier been described by American outlet, Forbes in the past as the Most Successful Woman in Africa.

