Moment actress Rita Edochie slapped male colleague in public (Video)

By Shalom

Video of actress Rita Edochie slapping colleague, Chief Imo over his poor public hygiene in public, has surfaced online.

In the viral video, Chief Imo was seen licking icecream with a spoon before he dropped the spoon and began licking his fingers in public.

His action however triggered actress Rita Edochie who lifted her hands and slapped him severally on the shoulders.

READ ALSO

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Chief Imo thanked actress Rita Edochie for bringing him back to his senses. According to Imo, he forgot that they were in public.

In his words;

“I forgot that we were in the public….::::: my village people just embarrassed me! 😂😂🤣 Thanks for reminding me mummy yo!”

Watch the video below;

