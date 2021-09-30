Moment Mercy Eke mistakenly exposed her downside in public (Video)

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has been the topic of discussion following the emergence of a video which showed her dancing at a party.

In the video, Mercy Eke who was rocking a very short gown, was showing off her dance moves, when her bum opened unintentionally.

However, she quickly covered herself up after she noticed what happened.

Watch video below;

In another news, Mercy Eke celebrated her 28th birthday in Grand style last night and friends and family stormed the occasion to spray her with bundles of cash.

Crossdresser, Bobrisky also turned up for her as he was spotted in a video spraying money on the celebrant. This is coming after Bob promised to make it rain at Mercy’s party.