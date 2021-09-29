Moment Pere found the secret door Nini used to exit the house during last week’s prank

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Pere, has proven to fans that he is truly a “General”.

Recall, last week, Biggie used Nini to prank the housemates as he instructed her to use a secret emergency exit door to leave the house for 24 hours.

Nini successfully carried out Biggie’s task although it was almost uncovered by the ex-military man, Pere.

She left the house for 24 hours and the housemates were so worried about her whereabouts. It even caused a fight between Pere and Angel, with Angel hurling insults at the “general”.

However, last night, Pere came accross the secret door and immediatly guessed correctly that it is the same door Nini used to temporarily leave the house. Angel also confirmed it.