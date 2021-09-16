TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs…

I know the real story and I will say it with my full chest…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently…

“Prince Kpokpogri is threatening to leak my nudes” – Tonto Dikeh cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has claimed that her ex boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri is making moves to leak her nude pictures.

According to reports by Daily Trust, Tonto Dikeh’s legal team stated that Prince Kpokpogri threatened to blackmail the actress with unsolicited images.

The petition read in part,

READ ALSO

“You rubbished the first man you married, you think you can…

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri…

“From sometime in June 2021, one Prince Kpokpogri Joseph started to court our client with a proposal to marry her.

In the process, he would invite our client to his residence and sometimes, he came over to our client’s residence.

Unknown to our client, the said Joseph Kpokpogri (who our client later discovered to be a serial blackmailer) had other motives for courting our client.

Our client now has reasons and evidence to believe that Joseph Kpokpogri has planted closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV Cameras) at private areas of his residence, and had stage-managed those visits with the aim of blackmailing our client.

She was surprised when sometime in August 2021, the suspect started demanding money from her and threatening to expose nude pictures and other such documents relating to her.

To actualize his demands, the said Kpokpogri started sending messages, documents, and files containing sensitive information and materials relating to our client to her phone while also releasing some to the public.

Our client believes that some of those information were obtained either by wire-tapping her phone and/or through such other means without her authorization.

The said Kpokpogri equally obtained the sum of eight million naira (8,000,000) from our client under false pretenses. However, he has paid back the sum of six million naira (6,000,000) but has refused, failed, and/or neglected to pay the sum of two million naira (2,000,000) outstanding.

Our client’s Toyota Hilux van (2021 Model) bought in her name is also in the custody of Kpokpogri which he has refused to return despite several demands.

By reason of the above, we urge you to use your good offices to cause a detailed investigation into the above facts with a view to bring Joseph Kpokpogri to book.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

I know the real story and I will say it with my full chest – Doris Ogala…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel showing off her…

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to…

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri reportedly picked up by DSS…

“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Prince Kpokpogri is threatening to leak my nudes” – Tonto Dikeh cries out

Lady cries out as husband files for divorce after she was r*ped by robbers

Lady shows off the online marriage proposal a prospective admirer sent to her

Reactions as actress Lizzy Anjorin reveals bride price of her 4-month-old baby

Tacha excited as she acquires a multi-million naira mansion in Lagos (Video)

“You rubbished the first man you married, you think you can play same game with…

“I don’t know who that is” – Maria replies fan who asked…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More