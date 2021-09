Reactions as actress Lizzy Anjorin reveals bride price of her 4-month-old baby

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has shocked fans after releasing the bride price list for her four-month-old baby.

She disclosed this while reacting to the outpour of love she received from Nigerians after showing off her beautiful baby. Some fans also pointed out the resemblance between them.

In a new post on Instagram, Lizzy Anjorin stated that many people have been sending her private messages after sharing her daughter’s video.

Lizzy Anjorin’s bride price list includes food items, private jet, filling station, private airport and many others.

She wrote:

“FOR THOSE OF YOU THAT SLIDE INTO MY DM THIS MORNING FOR BRIDE PRICE @miwasignaturepalace_ @osha.makanaki @rukkyraji AND OTHERS

THIS IS MR LAWAL LIST

1,10 COWS

2, 5 BAGS OF RICE

3 1K COLANUT

4 10K EJA KIKA

5 2 PRIVATE JET

6 8 BENTLEYS

7 5 CENTRAL BANKS WITH HEAD OFFICE IN LAGOS AND ABUJA

2000 FILLING STATIONS

50 HIGH RAISE BUILDING AT EKO ATLANTIC VIEWS ATLEAST EACH BUILDING MUST COME WITH 4 THOUSANDS APARTMENTS

10 PRIVATE AIRPORT

I ASKED IF HE NEED ANYTHING FROM ABROAD HE SAID HE DOESN’T WANT TO STRESS HIS INLAW TO BE. COMING FROM PEOPLE THAT BROUGHT UNFEED EWURE TO PAY PRIDE PRICE FAA. EJOR JIST FOLLOW ME BUY LAND I WILL DASH YOU ARIKE”.