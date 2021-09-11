TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Chelsea beats Aston Villa 3-0

Sport
By Peter

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace and Mateo Kovacic scored his first Stamford Bridge goal as Chelsea thrash Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku

The home win takes the Blues level on points with Manchester United, at the top of the early Premier League table.

READ ALSO

Thomas Tuchel becomes first German manager at Chelsea

The moment Ibrahamovich and Lukaku clashed in Milan derby…

On his second home debut for the club, Lukaku was clinical to finish after Kovacic’s through ball on 15 minutes and, then after the break, the Croatian midfielder pounced on a poor Tyrone Mings back pass to fire home his own maiden Stamford Bridge goal for Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic

Aston Villa had dominated in between those two goals, forcing Edouard Mendy into a string of first-half saves, while striker Ollie Watkins was denied by a crucial Thiago Silva block, earlier on.

However, after the error by Tyron Mings – the hosts who weren’t at their best – found a measure of control and then Romelu Lukaku stretched their advantage with a brilliant left-foot drive into the top corner in stoppage time (90+4) to double his tally for the Premier League season.

Chelsea’s sketchy first-half display led to debutant Saul Niguez being substituted at half-time, but the Blues maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Actress Iyabo Ojo drags Funke Akindele for allegedly paying a blog to discredit…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Chelsea beats Aston Villa 3-0

Ronaldo delivers on Old Trafford return as Manchester United thrash Newcastle…

#BBNaija: “I can’t fall for you, Maria is the only one I fell for” – Pere tells…

“Women who say they won’t leave their cheating husbands are pretenders” —…

“A man that really loves you will not kiss you until your wedding…

“Hope she’s not trying to take sniper” – Reactions as…

“Living in America is very hard compared to living in Africa” — Singer, Dencia

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More