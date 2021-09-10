TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“Sometimes when you chop breakfast, you turn motivational speaker” – Bobrisky shades Tonto

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has thrown shades at ex bestie, Tonto Dikeh after she shared a quote.

The mother of one shared a quote on Instagram, advising fans not to admire everything they see because they don’t have the full details of what happens behind the scenes.

“Be careful what you ‘God when’. You don’t have all the information. Only what you are allowed to see”, Tonto Dikeh wrote.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received…

Reacting to this, Bobrisky mocked Tonto, stating that she has turned to a motivational speaker after ‘chopping breakfast’.

“Na those people who they drop quote weekly they find husband pass. Aunty we are tired of your quote. Is time you read those quote to yourself.

Sometimes when you chop breakfast, you turn motivational speaker”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for abandoning her…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“It might be true” – Nigerians react as Tega makes new…

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Jehovah overdo” – Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 15 years of…

JayPaul’s mother breaks down in tears as she begs fans to vote for her son…

God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams…

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

This is GWagon, my own na original follow come – Actress Rita Edochie…

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Not all women are destined by their ‘chi’ to be first wives –…

Leave a Reply