Tonto Dikeh finally speaks on break-up with lover, after months of dating

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has finally reacted amid rumours of breakup with her lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recall, reports alleged that the actress has broken up with Prince following his cheating saga with a side-chick.

Tonto Dikeh and her lover had allegedly unfollowed themselves on Instagram weeks after a leaked voice recording of the politician bad-mouthing the actress went viral.

In a reaction to the alleged reports, the mother of one took to her Instagram page to warn their followers on the need to protect their peace of mind.

“There is a lot going on in real life and social media at the moment..
The devil is really at work..Guide your space. Guide your heart. Guard your mind
Guard your intake. Choose Peace.. Do not protect anything that’s out to destroy you..The devil is really at work”

