Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri takes sides with her ex, Churchill amid breakup saga with Tonto

Prince Kpokpogri has taken to Instagram to shower praises on Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Prince Kpokpogri, who reportedly ended his relationship with Tonto Dikeh over the week, took sides with her ex husband, Churchill and applauded him for being a ‘man’.

In his recent post on Instagram which was seemingly directed to his ex lover, Tonto, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly ordered Tonto to come out with her full chest and provide evidence.

He further advised the noisemakers around to stop ranting about his situation with Tonto if they are not taking sides with him.

“it’s not about ranting! Come out with your full chest with evidence. To the noisemakers, to your tent oh Israel. Olakunle Churchill you’re a man. Helen of Troy.”