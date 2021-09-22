Toyin Abraham finally opens up on ‘beef’ with Funke Akindele

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has reacted to speculations that she is not in good terms with fellow actress, Funke Akindele Bello.

Speaking during a recent interview, Toyin cleared the air on the situation as she explained that she has no problem with Funke because she’s one of the people she looks up to.

She said;

“She’s my senior colleague and she is someone I respect a lot. So I don’t know what people are talking about. Trust me. You know a lot of times and she is even one of the people I look up to. Sometimes people don’t understand we are colleagues not family. We talk. But the point is that we don’t have to be close friends.”

